Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at UBS Group

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on COOP. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citizens Jmp downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Mr. Cooper Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.89.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on COOP

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $112.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.59 and its 200 day moving average is $101.45. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.17. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $75.28 and a 1 year high of $137.60.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 30.07%. Analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mr. Cooper Group

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $3,367,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 698,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,435,669.04. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 9,175.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,603,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth $2,537,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,480,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,846,000 after buying an additional 86,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

(Get Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.