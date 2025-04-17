MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Price Target Lowered to $161.00 at Robert W. Baird

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $161.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.87% from the company’s current price.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSA Safety presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.20.

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $142.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.29. MSA Safety has a 12-month low of $127.86 and a 12-month high of $200.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.97.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.02. MSA Safety had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 28.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that MSA Safety will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

In other MSA Safety news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $114,003.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,007. This trade represents a 16.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 4.8% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 220,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,308,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the first quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 39.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 45.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

