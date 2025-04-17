MSH Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

MSH Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,664,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,021 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,697,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,705,000 after purchasing an additional 217,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth about $126,420,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,412,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,459,000 after purchasing an additional 693,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,544,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,800,000 after buying an additional 101,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GFL. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $56.00 price objective on GFL Environmental and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

GFL Environmental Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $48.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.68 and its 200 day moving average is $44.63. GFL Environmental Inc. has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $49.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0154 dividend. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -3.87%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

