MSH Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

MSH Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $78.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.17 and a 200-day moving average of $90.97. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.09. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $71.69 and a 1-year high of $100.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

