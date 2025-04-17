MSH Capital Advisors LLC Invests $340,000 in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

MSH Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 76,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 16,350 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 71,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 17,405 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,985,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,146,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,134 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 502.6% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 198,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 165,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 74,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 51,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLB. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Griffin Securities lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.15.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB opened at $34.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.88. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $51.96.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,062,623.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,990.68. This trade represents a 44.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ugo Prechner sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $309,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,808. The trade was a 38.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 315,905 shares of company stock worth $13,609,283. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Recommended Stories

