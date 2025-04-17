MSH Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

MSH Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 37.6% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 524.2% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 14,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 12,482 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 103.7% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $21,406,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.36.

Micron Technology Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $69.33 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $157.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.38.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.03%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $1,442,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,847,482.42. The trade was a 8.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total transaction of $223,403.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,378.94. The trade was a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.