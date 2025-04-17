MSH Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 26,910 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

MSH Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,910 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 357.4% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 56,325 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 44,010 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 186,981 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 23,384 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 536,076 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 19,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $630,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F opened at $9.41 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average is $10.15.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on F shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

