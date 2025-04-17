MSH Capital Advisors LLC Takes $247,000 Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

MSH Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,052,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,717,000 after buying an additional 148,221 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $566,000. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $4,210,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,164,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,246,000 after purchasing an additional 37,222 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of KR opened at $69.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $49.04 and a 12-month high of $71.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.90 and its 200 day moving average is $61.56. The company has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The company had revenue of $34.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.96 billion. Research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $86,723.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,523.90. This trade represents a 9.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $719,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,308,919.22. The trade was a 7.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,785 shares of company stock worth $17,476,866 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on KR. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Kroger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kroger from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kroger from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

