MSH Capital Advisors LLC Takes $320,000 Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

MSH Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 44,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGV opened at $93.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $109.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.26 and a 200 day moving average of $103.70.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.