Music Stocks To Watch Now – April 14th

Apple, Amazon.com, Alibaba Group, Spotify Technology, and Walt Disney are the five Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate within the music industry, including record labels, streaming platforms, and companies managing music copyrights and royalties. These stocks allow investors to participate in the potential financial growth of the sector, benefiting from trends in digital distribution, live events, and evolving consumer habits in music consumption. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Apple stock traded up $5.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $204.11. 72,379,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,844,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.16. Apple has a one year low of $164.08 and a one year high of $260.10.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $3.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $180.93. The company had a trading volume of 32,148,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,571,713. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $6.81 on Monday, reaching $114.54. 26,016,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,559,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.59 and a 200 day moving average of $104.64. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $68.36 and a 52 week high of $148.43.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

NYSE SPOT traded up $4.28 on Monday, hitting $547.94. 1,108,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,177,726. The business’s fifty day moving average is $581.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $493.82. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $267.76 and a 12 month high of $652.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.09 and a beta of 1.75.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

DIS stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.70. 5,886,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,979,535. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $118.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44.

