MyState Limited (ASX:MYS) Insider Jacqueline Korhonen Acquires 5,700 Shares

MyState Limited (ASX:MYS – Get Free Report) insider Jacqueline Korhonen acquired 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.69 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of A$21,033.00 ($13,396.82).

MyState Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $509.23 million, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Get MyState alerts:

MyState Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. MyState’s payout ratio is 82.14%.

About MyState

MyState Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, trustee, and managed fund products and services in Australia. The company operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers personal and commercial lending, mortgage lending, savings and investment, and insurance products; and wealth management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MyState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MyState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.