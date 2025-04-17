Mytilineos S.A. (OTCMKTS:MYTHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mytilineos S.A. (OTCMKTS:MYTHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Mytilineos Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MYTHY opened at $47.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day moving average of $37.41. Mytilineos has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $47.00.
About Mytilineos
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mytilineos
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- United Airlines Is in Reversal—If the Economy Doesn’t Stall
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Morgan Stanley: 3 Financial Stocks That Will Thrive in Volatility
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Spotify Stock Climbs as Its Growth Strategy Diversifies
Receive News & Ratings for Mytilineos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mytilineos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.