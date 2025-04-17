Mytilineos S.A. (OTCMKTS:MYTHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mytilineos S.A. (OTCMKTS:MYTHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Mytilineos Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MYTHY opened at $47.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day moving average of $37.41. Mytilineos has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $47.00.

About Mytilineos

Mytilineos SA operates in metallurgy, sustainable engineering solution, renewables and storage development, and power and gas sectors in Greece, the European Union, Hellas, and internationally. The company engages in the development and contract of solar and energy storage projects. It is involved in contract of specialized large-scale integrated turn-key projects; and provision of photovoltaic construction; and environmental solutions for water and waste management, pollution prevention, energy, and air emissions.

