Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Shares Down 5% – Here’s What Happened

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE) shares dropped 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.17 and last traded at $22.26. Approximately 726,948 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,667,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.44.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of $736.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.14.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 638.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

