Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Stock Rating Upgraded by DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Performance

Shares of NATR stock opened at $11.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.06. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $19.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average is $14.15.

Institutional Trading of Nature’s Sunshine Products

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NATR. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 2,090.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

Featured Stories

