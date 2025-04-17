Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) Releases Earnings Results

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Nauticus Robotics Price Performance

Shares of KITT opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40. Nauticus Robotics has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $6.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -0.06.

Nauticus Robotics Company Profile

Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops ocean robots, cloud software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; Olympic Arm, an all-electric manipulator designed for a variety of intervention tasks on work class remotely operated vehicles; and ToolKITT, a software platform, which consists of interrelated products for ocean sensing, manipulation, autonomous behaviors, survey, search and recovery, and manual intervention.

