Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) Releases Earnings Results

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter.
Nauticus Robotics Price Performance
KITT opened at $0.94 on Thursday. Nauticus Robotics has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40.
About Nauticus Robotics
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nauticus Robotics
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Goldman Sachs Just Revealed What’s Next for Markets
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Buy the Boeing Dip Even on Tariff and Bans?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks Set to Pop After Tariff Fears Fade
Receive News & Ratings for Nauticus Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nauticus Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.