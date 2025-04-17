Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) Releases Earnings Results

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter.

KITT opened at $0.94 on Thursday. Nauticus Robotics has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40.

Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops ocean robots, cloud software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; Olympic Arm, an all-electric manipulator designed for a variety of intervention tasks on work class remotely operated vehicles; and ToolKITT, a software platform, which consists of interrelated products for ocean sensing, manipulation, autonomous behaviors, survey, search and recovery, and manual intervention.

