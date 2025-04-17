Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.73, but opened at $21.31. Nebius Group shares last traded at $21.10, with a volume of 977,320 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on NBIS shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Nebius Group from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Nebius Group Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nebius Group

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.98 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day moving average is $27.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Nebius Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,505,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the first quarter worth approximately $3,415,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,957,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the first quarter worth $1,196,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in Nebius Group during the first quarter worth $570,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Featured Articles

