Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR)

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 70.36% from the stock’s current price.

AUR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Aurora Innovation in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Aurora Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

Shares of AUR opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. Aurora Innovation has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $10.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average of $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 2.77.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Analysts expect that Aurora Innovation will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUR. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 217.2% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the first quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Aurora Innovation by 147.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

