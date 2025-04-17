Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $225.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TSM. StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $151.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $785.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $125.78 and a 1-year high of $226.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,052,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. McHugh Group LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 113,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $9,222,000. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 381,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,329,000 after purchasing an additional 26,847 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

