Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Shares Up 16.8% – Here’s What Happened

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 16.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$10.88 and last traded at C$10.82. 404,363 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 392% from the average session volume of 82,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.26.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.
Neo Performance Materials Price Performance
About Neo Performance Materials
Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.
