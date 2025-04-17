NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI) Short Interest Update

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,300 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the March 15th total of 111,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 606,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter.
QQQI stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,463. NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $54.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.09.
The NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (QQQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks high monthly income through NASDAQ-100 stocks and call options, pursuing potential equity growth in a tax-efficient manner. QQQI was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Neos.
