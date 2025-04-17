Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Short Interest Update

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 214.0% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Neste Oyj Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NTOIY stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.17. 86,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,784. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34. Neste Oyj has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $14.22.

Neste Oyj Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $0.1049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Neste Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.88%.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland, and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable solvents, and feedstock for bioplastics to wholesale markets.

