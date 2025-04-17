Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Announces Dividend of $3.05

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 3.05 per share on Thursday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a 1.7% increase from Nestlé’s previous dividend of $3.00.

Nestlé Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGF opened at $106.83 on Thursday. Nestlé has a 52-week low of $79.55 and a 52-week high of $110.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.78.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

