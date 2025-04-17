Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Announces Dividend of $3.05

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 3.05 per share on Thursday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a 1.7% increase from Nestlé’s previous dividend of $3.00.
Nestlé Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGF opened at $106.83 on Thursday. Nestlé has a 52-week low of $79.55 and a 52-week high of $110.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.78.
Nestlé Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nestlé
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- United Airlines Is in Reversal—If the Economy Doesn’t Stall
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Morgan Stanley: 3 Financial Stocks That Will Thrive in Volatility
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Spotify Stock Climbs as Its Growth Strategy Diversifies
Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.