Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 783 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Netflix by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 2,813 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,007.87, for a total transaction of $2,835,138.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total transaction of $23,360,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,933.10. This trade represents a 98.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 274,312 shares of company stock worth $267,919,297. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $961.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $956.66 and a 200-day moving average of $888.16. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $542.01 and a 52-week high of $1,064.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Arete Research raised Netflix to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.