Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.87 EPS

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87, Zacks reports. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. Netflix updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 7.030-7.030 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Netflix Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $11.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $973.03. 7,797,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,737,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix has a 52-week low of $542.01 and a 52-week high of $1,064.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $956.66 and its 200-day moving average is $888.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total value of $5,087,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,338,500. The trade was a 27.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,009.57, for a total transaction of $691,555.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,726,322.87. The trade was a 15.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,312 shares of company stock valued at $267,919,297 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Netflix stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NFLX Free Report ) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,126.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,020.63.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

