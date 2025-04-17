NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 20,947 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,947 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $23,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.15.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $193.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.36 and a 200-day moving average of $216.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $124.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.36 and a 1-year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

