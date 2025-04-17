NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 41,596 Shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 844,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,596 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF were worth $25,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 524.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 24,117 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management LLC increased its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management LLC now owns 282,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after buying an additional 10,982 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIVI opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.66. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $34.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.59.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

See Also

