NewEdge Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,519 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $15,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 616.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vistra by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John William Pitesa bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $190,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,442.25. This represents a 76.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total transaction of $2,997,449.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,341,513.97. This represents a 32.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

Vistra Increases Dividend

Shares of VST opened at $116.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $199.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.2235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VST. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Vistra in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Vistra from $174.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.69.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

