NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $14.51 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 313,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,635 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $14,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

IFRA opened at $44.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.14. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $51.99.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

