NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $18.29 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 487,401 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,765 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $18,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $451,000. Invst LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 8.4% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 39,839 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Comcast by 14.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 6.4% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 price objective on Comcast in a report on Friday, January 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $33.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

