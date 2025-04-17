NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 72,096 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 833,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,096 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $24,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock opened at $27.17 on Thursday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average of $29.58.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.