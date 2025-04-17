NewEdge Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 436,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,996 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $27,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

IJH stock opened at $54.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.36. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

