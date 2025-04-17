NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 108,008 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108,008 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $16,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 333,731.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,626,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,444,683,000 after buying an additional 15,621,963 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $725,489,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,763,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,724,153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579,169 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,220,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,550,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,365.9% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 640,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,234,000 after purchasing an additional 622,224 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $94.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.11. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.02 and a 52-week high of $99.18. The company has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.3037 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

