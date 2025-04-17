Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Receives $10.14 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.69.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NWL. Citigroup cut their target price on Newell Brands from $7.75 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. FMR LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 233.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,527,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,695,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172,696 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $72,431,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth $37,174,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,089,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,172,000 after buying an additional 3,188,718 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Newell Brands by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,720,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $4.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $11.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.85%.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

