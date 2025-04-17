NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 731,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $386,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NewMarket by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 198,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,648,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NewMarket by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,741,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,542,000 after acquiring an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

NewMarket Stock Performance

NewMarket stock opened at $558.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $547.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $532.94. NewMarket Co. has a 1-year low of $480.00 and a 1-year high of $596.89.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 16.59%.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $2.75 dividend. This is a positive change from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 22.82%.

About NewMarket

(Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.