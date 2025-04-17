Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Rating Increased to Hold at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Nexa Resources from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Nexa Resources from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th.

Shares of Nexa Resources stock opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13. Nexa Resources has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $9.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.83.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($1.20). Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $740.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.81 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nexa Resources stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cementum, silver concentrate, slag aggregates, and cadmium/sponge deposits.

