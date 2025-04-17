Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Next 15 Group (LON:NFG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 71.90 ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Next 15 Group had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 37.44%.

Next 15 Group Stock Performance

Next 15 Group stock opened at GBX 229.50 ($3.04) on Thursday. Next 15 Group has a 52 week low of GBX 217.35 ($2.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,052 ($13.92). The firm has a market cap of £231.62 million, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 291.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 361.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Next 15 Group from GBX 790 ($10.46) to GBX 660 ($8.74) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

About Next 15 Group

Next 15 is redefining the landscape of growth consultancy with The Next Network, a decentralised collective of specialist consultancies, agencies, product builders, and venture creators. Our network is built for agility, powered by data, technology, and artificial intelligence, and is driven by the profound expertise of top-tier professionals.

