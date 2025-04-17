Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Price Target Lowered to $1.75 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.50 to $1.75 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Nextdoor in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Nextdoor stock opened at $1.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $571.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28. Nextdoor has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 19.42% and a negative net margin of 53.23%. The firm had revenue of $65.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.12 million. Research analysts forecast that Nextdoor will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Sophia Schwartz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 267,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,005.40. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIND. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Nextdoor by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,967,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Nextdoor by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,999,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,884 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Nextdoor by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,696,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,343 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Nextdoor by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,082,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after buying an additional 1,371,705 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nextdoor by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,609,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,735,000 after buying an additional 1,041,258 shares during the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

