NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,246 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $17,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,297,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,717,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,538 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,484,197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,778,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,129,132,000 after buying an additional 1,359,268 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,523,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,210,000 after buying an additional 588,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,630,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $977,191,000 after acquiring an additional 345,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $65.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.56. The company has a market cap of $135.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,504.43. This represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

