NFJ Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,260 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SM. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SM Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,970 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,975 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SM Energy news, Director Barton R. Brookman, Jr. purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.36 per share, for a total transaction of $226,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,591.76. This trade represents a 91.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on SM Energy from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SM Energy from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on SM Energy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

SM Energy Price Performance

Shares of SM opened at $22.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.72. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 0.55.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.09). SM Energy had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $852.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.44 million. Analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

See Also

