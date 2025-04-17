NFJ Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 539,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,221 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $6,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in AES by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 332,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 133,308 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in AES by 5,143.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 76,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 75,509 shares during the period. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Leibman Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,375,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 23,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

AES Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.07. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $22.21.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of AES in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Susquehanna cut their target price on AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on AES from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on AES

AES Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.