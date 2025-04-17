NFJ Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

NFJ Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Diodes by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Diodes by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 789.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes Stock Performance

Shares of DIOD opened at $34.26 on Thursday. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $32.93 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.27). Diodes had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 3.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $46,513.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,461. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Gary Yu sold 2,900 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $162,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 79,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,466,219.88. This trade represents a 3.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,680 shares of company stock valued at $262,267. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DIOD shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Baird R W raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Diodes from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DIOD

Diodes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.