NFJ Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

NFJ Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.5 %

M&T Bank stock opened at $158.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $137.76 and a 1 year high of $225.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.78 and its 200-day moving average is $191.32. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTB. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $230.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on M&T Bank from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $234.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $299,526.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,827.34. This trade represents a 13.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

