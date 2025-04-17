NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 2,266 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

NFJ Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,380 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Pathward Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,734,999,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Pathward Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $267,437,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 569,238 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,885,000 after acquiring an additional 195,331 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,203,603 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $162,141,000 after acquiring an additional 151,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the 4th quarter worth $10,865,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CASH opened at $70.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.90 and a 200 day moving average of $75.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.44. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The savings and loans company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $173.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is 2.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

