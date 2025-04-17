NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 468 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lessened its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $6,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 479.4% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DD. Bank of America upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD stock opened at $59.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $90.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.20%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.