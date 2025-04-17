NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 893 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,240 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Dycom Industries by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $152.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.22 and its 200-day moving average is $176.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.37 and a 1-year high of $207.20.

Dycom Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Dycom Industries from $201.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $234.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.25.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

