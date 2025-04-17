Nicholas Reyland Liuzza, Jr. Purchases 18,000 Shares of Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLNE) Stock

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLNE – Get Free Report) CEO Nicholas Reyland Liuzza, Jr. acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $20,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,510.56. The trade was a 8.75 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Eastside Distilling Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLNE traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 106,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,478. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.60. Eastside Distilling, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $29.80.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning and Bottling. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.

