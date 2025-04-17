Nicholas Reyland Liuzza, Jr. Purchases 18,000 Shares of Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLNE) Stock

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLNE – Get Free Report) CEO Nicholas Reyland Liuzza, Jr. acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $20,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,510.56. The trade was a 8.75 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Eastside Distilling Stock Performance
NASDAQ BLNE traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 106,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,478. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.60. Eastside Distilling, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $29.80.
Eastside Distilling Company Profile
