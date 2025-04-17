Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $115.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NIC. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Up 2.4 %

NIC opened at $107.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Nicolet Bankshares has a one year low of $75.24 and a one year high of $121.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.38.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.14. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $89.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.08 million. Analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nicolet Bankshares

In other news, Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 3,102 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total value of $364,950.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,452.40. This trade represents a 8.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $34,578.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,918 shares in the company, valued at $9,441,868.68. This trade represents a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,527 shares of company stock worth $996,674 in the last 90 days. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nicolet Bankshares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NIC. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 748.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

