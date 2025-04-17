Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Trading 10.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) rose 10.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.52 and last traded at C$1.49. Approximately 859,446 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 625,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.35.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.
In related news, insider Bruce Wayne Jenkins sold 25,000 shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.65, for a total transaction of C$41,360.00. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd is a Canadian mineral exploration company. It has a single operating segment of acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its core asset is the Pebble Project located in Alaska, USA. The Pebble project is seeking to develop a significant deposit of copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver into a modern mining operation.
