Northland Capmk Has Bearish Estimate for RELL Q4 Earnings

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Richardson Electronics in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 15th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. Northland Capmk currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Richardson Electronics’ current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Richardson Electronics’ FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $53.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Richardson Electronics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Richardson Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics Stock Up 3.3 %

RELL opened at $8.45 on Thursday. Richardson Electronics has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $15.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.76 million, a P/E ratio of 281.76, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average of $13.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Richardson Electronics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 225,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Richardson Electronics by 8.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Richardson Electronics

In related news, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 2,500 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $33,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,211.52. The trade was a 4.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is -141.18%.

About Richardson Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.